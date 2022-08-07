Idena Price Hits $0.0337 (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Idena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Idena has traded down 5% against the dollar. Idena has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $92,303.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.35 or 0.00634223 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00014744 BTC.

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 88,307,572 coins and its circulating supply is 61,496,568 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

