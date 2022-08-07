Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

