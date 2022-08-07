Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $9,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,773,707 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $136,439,000 after buying an additional 147,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,733,455 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $133,612,000 after buying an additional 1,492,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 393.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,530,679 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $75,787,000 after buying an additional 1,220,355 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,774 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $51,020,000 after buying an additional 368,749 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 450,360 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after buying an additional 49,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

NYSE:STM opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on STM. Barclays lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($45.36) to €52.00 ($53.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($45.36) to €38.00 ($39.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.