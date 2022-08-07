Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513,384 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 74,460 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 5.7% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $128,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $217.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.15.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $8.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.79%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $342.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.