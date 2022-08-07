Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $4.67 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 104,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 38,822 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.62 billion, a PE ratio of -161.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day moving average is $63.86.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -470.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($140.91) to £120 ($147.04) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.66) to £130 ($159.29) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £102 ($124.98) to £111 ($136.01) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Danske assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

