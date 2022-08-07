Ingalls & Snyder LLC Invests $11.10 Million in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 282,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,103,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.35% of Aerojet Rocketdyne at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,105,000. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 548,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 444,759 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,396,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,286,000 after purchasing an additional 382,237 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,258,000. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 887,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 331,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $41.07 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.53 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AJRD. TheStreet lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

