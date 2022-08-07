Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 1,895 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 169,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 81,850 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,399,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

