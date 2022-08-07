Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 530 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 0.8% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $18,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $93.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.78 and its 200-day moving average is $95.54. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.58%.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Vertical Research reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
