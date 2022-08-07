Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Getty Realty by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 929,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,666,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Getty Realty by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 41,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 427,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,236,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Getty Realty Stock Up 0.0 %

GTY opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.38. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 50.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.