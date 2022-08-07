Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 3,575 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONEOK Stock Up 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day moving average is $63.40. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 110.98%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

