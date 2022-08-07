Ingalls & Snyder LLC Takes Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 219,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,932,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA opened at $27.93 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTRA. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

