Insights Network (INSTAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, Insights Network has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Insights Network has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $121.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,246.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00132654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00034307 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00066613 BTC.

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 292,634,987 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

