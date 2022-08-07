Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Announces Earnings Results

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Installed Building Products Stock Performance
Installed Building Products stock traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.94. 150,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.79. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $141.43.
Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 23.42%.
Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.