Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Announces Earnings Results

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Installed Building Products stock traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.94. 150,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.79. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 23.42%.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 271,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,972,000 after purchasing an additional 81,257 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,664,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 21,369 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

