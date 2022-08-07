InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 4,980 ($61.02) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($69.84) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.84) to GBX 5,400 ($66.17) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($69.84) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,563.33 ($68.17).

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Shares of IHG opened at GBX 4,921 ($60.30) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,623.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,863.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,135.29. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,174 ($51.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,386 ($66.00).

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

