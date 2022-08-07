International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.65

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the technology company on Saturday, September 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

International Business Machines has a dividend payout ratio of 65.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Business Machines to earn $10.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.7%.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $132.48 on Friday. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

Insider Activity

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.