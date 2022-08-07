International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IGT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average is $22.77. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $32.95.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 103.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Game Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,114,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 1,028.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 2,556,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,986,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,074,000 after buying an additional 828,482 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

