International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target Raised to C$19.50

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.25 to C$19.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on International Petroleum from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday.

International Petroleum Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IPCO stock opened at C$14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.38. International Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of C$4.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 9.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.78.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

