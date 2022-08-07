Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 86.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

IPI traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.77. The company had a trading volume of 356,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,463. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $27.87 and a 12 month high of $121.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.87. The company has a market cap of $582.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intrepid Potash

In other Intrepid Potash news, CFO Matthew D. Preston sold 6,136 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $397,244.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,803.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intrepid Potash

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 67.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 33.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 194.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth $1,172,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth $737,000. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IPI shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

