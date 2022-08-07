Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 86.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.
IPI traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.77. The company had a trading volume of 356,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,463. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $27.87 and a 12 month high of $121.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.87. The company has a market cap of $582.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.04.
In other Intrepid Potash news, CFO Matthew D. Preston sold 6,136 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $397,244.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,803.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IPI shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.
Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.
