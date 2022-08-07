Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,358 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Intuit by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 16.6% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $468.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $407.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $132.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.17.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

