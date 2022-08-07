Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Intuit were worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 35.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Intuit by 21.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Intuit by 16.6% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Intuit by 9.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 2.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,962,730,000 after acquiring an additional 103,642 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.17.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $468.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $132.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

