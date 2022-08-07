Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Price Performance

Shares of KBWP stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $73.15 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.91.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.514 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

