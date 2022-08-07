Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Csenge Advisory Group’s 3rd Largest Position

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,095 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 5.2% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $65,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. MCIA Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after buying an additional 23,398 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $145.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $129.56 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.