Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,168 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $35,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $145.88 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $129.56 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.09.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

