Investments & Financial Planning LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 5.2% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $163.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.