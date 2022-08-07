IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Tesco Pension Investment Ltd

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 103,242 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for 1.9% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $75,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 305,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,863 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 14.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.44.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $234.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.54. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.67 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.