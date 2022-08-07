iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SHY opened at $82.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.41. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.94 and a twelve month high of $86.27.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.079 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

