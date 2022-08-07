iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. SimpliFi Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $103.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.62. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.99 and a twelve month high of $117.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

