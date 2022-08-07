iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Position Boosted by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 432,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,346 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $20,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 88,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 50,052 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 240,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after buying an additional 13,405 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 66,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.23. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $51.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.076 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

