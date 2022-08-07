iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 165,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $102.71 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.16.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

