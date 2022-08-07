iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $102.71 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.16.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

