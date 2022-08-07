iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Acquired by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 57,395 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 226,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Liquid Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC now owns 125,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 34,499 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $64.61 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.31.

