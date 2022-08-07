iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Share Price Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $69.74

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.74 and traded as low as $67.76. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF shares last traded at $68.16, with a volume of 521,338 shares traded.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.68.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
