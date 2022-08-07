iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Share Price Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $69.74

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.74 and traded as low as $67.76. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF shares last traded at $68.16, with a volume of 521,338 shares traded.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.68.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 69,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 64,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $477,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

