iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 317.8% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 196.4% in the first quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 9,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 248,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

