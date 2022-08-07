iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,596 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $266,000. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 42.0% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 275,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,255,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

SCZ opened at $57.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.90. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $79.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

See Also

