iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238,755 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,575,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,366,000 after acquiring an additional 281,195 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,942,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,158,000 after acquiring an additional 279,303 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.