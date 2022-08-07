iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DSI. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $78.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.78. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

