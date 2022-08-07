iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,494 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI World ETF makes up 1.6% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.91% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $20,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.
iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance
URTH opened at $115.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $103.44 and a 1 year high of $136.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.70.
