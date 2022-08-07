iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,533 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.84 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.00 and a 200 day moving average of $108.86.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

