iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Cut by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 799.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $238,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $228.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $199.56 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.90.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.