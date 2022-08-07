iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 7.5% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MV Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $49,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IWF stock opened at $248.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

