iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) is Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $11,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY opened at $120.92 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $112.29 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

