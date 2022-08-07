iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,020,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IVV traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $415.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,971,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,187,645. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $393.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.65. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

