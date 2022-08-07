iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $144.84 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.18 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.27.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

