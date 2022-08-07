Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85, Briefing.com reports. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.56.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,494,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,142,000 after buying an additional 72,453 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,316,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,904,000 after buying an additional 359,341 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,089,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,023,000 after acquiring an additional 404,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,859,000 after acquiring an additional 116,725 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on JCI. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

