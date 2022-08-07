JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €32.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($32.99) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($72.16) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($56.70) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($25.77) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €55.00 ($56.70) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Zalando Stock Up 11.6 %

ZAL opened at €30.85 ($31.80) on Thursday. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($37.45) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($51.40). The company has a fifty day moving average of €28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €42.03.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

