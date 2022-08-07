JulSwap (JULD) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.65 Million

JulSwap (JULD) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $140,210.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.23 or 0.00621630 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00037929 BTC.

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap.

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

