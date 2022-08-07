Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $7,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 283,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,670,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 164,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 149,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kaiser Aluminum

In related news, VP Del L. Miller sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $54,315.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $29,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,089.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Del L. Miller sold 510 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $54,315.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $230,525 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Up 3.4 %

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $130.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.86.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $954.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.59 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -789.74%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

