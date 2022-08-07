Kalmar Achieves Market Cap of $4.15 Million (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and $26,511.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00003256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00623842 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00015142 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,510,445 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.

Kalmar Coin Trading

