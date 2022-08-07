Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $742.63 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KAMN. StockNews.com upgraded Kaman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Kaman in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

KAMN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,105. Kaman has a 52 week low of $27.94 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average is $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $886.13 million, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $129,448.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kaman by 86.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kaman by 21.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kaman in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Kaman by 56.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

