Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $742.63 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on KAMN shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Kaman in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kaman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman Stock Up 1.1 %

KAMN stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $31.67. 198,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,105. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Kaman has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $886.13 million, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Kaman Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Kaman

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $129,448.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kaman

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 86.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 21.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Kaman by 56.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.